Costa Rica: Breeding butterflies for the world | Global Ideas

25 mins ago

Costa Rica is home to an astonishing number butterfly species. Local farmers breed some species for sale to botanic gardens and butterfly sanctuaries worldwide. The work provides a good income and helps protect biodiversity.

