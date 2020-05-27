Costa Rica: First same-sex marriage granted as top court says ban unconstitutional

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Costa Rica granted its first same-sex marriage on Tuesday, as a ban put in place in 2018 was deemed unconstitutional by the nation’s highest court.

Rodrigo Campos and his partner were married in a small civil ceremony at a family court in San Jose.

“It is a historic victory. it is a victory that marks a milestone in the constitutional, legal and social movements’ history in Costa Rica and Central America as well,” said Campos.

With the ruling, Costa Rica became one of just six countries in Latin America to legalise same-sex marriage.

Video ID: 20200527-002

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200527-002

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly