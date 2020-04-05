Could a coronavirus app give us back our freedom? | DW News

Germany is developing a smartphone app that can track people’s movements and warn them if they’ve been close to someone who’s tested positive for COVID-19. But in a country with strict data protection laws, one big concern for developers is that the app does not infringe on users’ data privacy. If Germans embrace the new coronavirus app, authorities here hope it will help them contain the spread of the virus.

