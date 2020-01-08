Could a war break out between the US and Iran? | Inside Story

There’s been much speculation about the scale and target of Iran’s retaliation to the assasination of its top military commander, Qassem Soleimani.

And there’s also speculation about whether the killing of the head of Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force could bring all-out war to the Middle East.

Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at two air bases hosting American forces in Iraq early on Wednesday.

It’s the most direct attack on the U.S. by Iran in decades. Initial statements by both countries seem to say they don’t want further escalation.

The Iranian foreign minister’s exact words were Iran ‘took and concluded proportionate measures in self-defence’.

Tehran’s made it clear it will strike again IF Washington responds.

As for U.S. President Donald Trump, he tweeted ‘All is well!’ after Iran struck.

Well, is all really well?

And will this ‘revenge operation’ stop there?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests

Ali Al Nashmi, professor at Mustansiriya University.

Ali Akbar Dareini, Researcher at the Center For Strategic Studies, an Iranian government affiliated think-tank.

Douglas Ollivant, Director for Iraq at the U.S. National Security Council under both President George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

#Aljazeeraenglish

#News

#InsideStory

#Iran

#US