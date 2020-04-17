Could Africa become the next disease epicentre?

Healthcare workers with Doctors Without Borders are worried Africa could become the next disease epicentre. Natalie Roberts, emergency doctor with the MSF, says that risks include the overcrowded conditions, lack of access to basic hygiene measures, and minimal resources for intensive care and oxygen treatment.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en