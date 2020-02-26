Share
Could artificial intelligence have predicted the COVID-19 coronavirus?

2 hours ago

AI technology could be used to alert medical institutes on irregular symptoms before human clinicians realise there is a developing problem. This alert could give the medical institutions 2-4 weeks advance notice which in turn could allow opportune time to test for a cure and alert the public.â€¦
