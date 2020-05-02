-
Could coronavirus tracking apps risk our privacy? | Inside Story
Governments all over the world are looking to smartphone technology to stay ahead of the coronavirus outbreak.
Many are using or developing apps that track our movements, and let us know if we’ve been close to an infected person.
Tracking and tracing software will become even more important as countries start to ease lockdowns.
However, critics are worried about potential breaches to our privacy and security.
So how should we manage these concerns?
Presenter: Bernard Smith
Guests:
Michael Veale – Co-Developer of the privacy-preserving COVID-19 tracking system DP-3T and Fellow at the University College of London.
Nolen Gertz – Assistant Professor at the University of Twente and Technology Ethicist.
Joshua Moon – Research Fellow at the University of Sussex.
