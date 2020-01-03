Could Iran and US go to war? | Inside Story

The targeted killing of Major General Qassam Soleimani, who led the elite Al-Quds force in Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, was ordered by US President Trump.

An American air strike hit his convoy, near the airport in Baghdad.

The assassination marks a dangerous escalation in tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned there would be ‘harsh revenge.’

A senior Iraqi official also died in the attack, and all Americans have now been advised to leave Iraq, because of the threat of reprisal attacks.

Presenter:

Darren Jordon

Guests:

Hamed Mousavi, Professor of Political Science at the University of Tehran.

Ellie Geranmayeh, Deputy Director of the Middle East and North Africa Programme at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

Marwan Kabalan, Director of Policy Analysis at the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies at the Doha Institute.

