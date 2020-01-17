Could Libyan rebel Khalifa Haftar set off World War 3? | DW News

There appears to have been a breakthrough in efforts to secure a truce in the civil war in Libya. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has announced that the powerful rebel leader Khalifa Haftar has agreed in principle to abide by a ceasefire. The country and its backers are split between two rival governments. One in Tripoli, which is the seat of the UN-backed government of Fayez al Serraj The other is in Tobruk, which is the base of the Libyan National Army led by General Khalifa Haftar. Germany and the European Union are pushing for stability in Libya to help stem the flow of migrants making the journey across the Mediterranean. But it’s a multi-layered conflict involving Russia, Turkey, the US and the Arab world, and there are no easy solutions.

