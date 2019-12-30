-
Could Syrian refugees fleeing Idlib cross Turkey’s border with Bulgaria? | DW News
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s Russian-backed offensive in Idlib province has led to nearly a quarter of a million Syrians fleeing their homes. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, president of neighboring Turkey, is warning that these new refugees could make their way to Europe. One crossing point for the refugees would be on the border between Turkey and European Union member-state Bulgaria. DW traveled there and talked to border guards and to a refugee who’s already started a new life in Europe.
