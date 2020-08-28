-
Could the coronavirus lockdown be a roadmap to a greener future? | COVID-19 Special
No one wants a second coronavirus lockdown. But the coronavirus pandemic showed us a glimpse of a less polluted world. The challenge is aiming for that, while avoiding the damage to our livelihoods and the economy. A disruption to industrial fishing has seen some fish stocks explode. Now the question is, did the lockdown show a path to a more sustainable economy and a less polluted planet?
