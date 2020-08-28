Could the coronavirus lockdown be a roadmap to a greener future? | COVID-19 Special

No one wants a second coronavirus lockdown. But the coronavirus pandemic showed us a glimpse of a less polluted world. The challenge is aiming for that, while avoiding the damage to our livelihoods and the economy. A disruption to industrial fishing has seen some fish stocks explode. Now the question is, did the lockdown show a path to a more sustainable economy and a less polluted planet?

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Copronavirus #Environment #ClimateChange