Could the coronavirus pandemic provide an opportunity for relief in Yemen? | Inside Story
Much of the world’s focus is on the growing coronavirus pandemic.
And as the war on the disease is stepped up, the United Nations is calling for a ceasefire in other wars – such as in Syria and Yemen – saying people should be fighting the outbreak, not each other.
The warring sides in Yemen are cautiously backing the UN’s appeal.
Five years of conflict have killed at least 100,000 people and created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
What are the prospects of ending the conflict?
Presenter: Bernard Smith
Guests:
Hussain Al-Bukhaiti – Journalist and commentator on Houthi affairs
Afrah Nasser – Researcher on Yemen for Human Rights Watch
Elisabeth Kendall – Senior research fellow in Arabic and Islamic studies at Pembroke College, University of Oxford
