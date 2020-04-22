Could your sex hold the secret to finding a Covid-19 vaccine?

Immunologists racing to find a vaccine are looking at which immune responses are most successful in protecting against disease from the novel coronavirus. Philip Goulder, professor of immunology, Oxford University, says differences in mortality between the sexes, age, and people with pre-existing health conditions, all provide clues.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en