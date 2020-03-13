Countries seek to limit economic impact of coronavirus pandemic

As the number of new coronavirus infections continues its downward trend in China, other Asian countries are stepping up measures to limit the impact on their economies.

Al Jazeera’s Florence Looi reports from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

