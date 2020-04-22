Country”s “loss a little less than other” oil-rich countries, says Rouhani amid record drop in p…

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Iran will manage to handle the significant decrease in oil price better than other oil-rich countries, according to the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. He made the statement during the cabinet’s meeting in Tehran on Wednesday.

The drop in oil prices “has been harmful to all the oil-rich countries like us,” said Rouhani, who added that Iran’s “loss is a little less than others.”

Rouhani emphasized that the drop in the prices “has made problems for all of us,” and refused the allegations that this “was a great triumph” for Iran and “a great failure for some.”

The Iranian president criticized the U.S. President Donald Trump for what he considered to be an encouragement to “people to upheaval,” and considered that the once self-presented country as “the decision-maker of the world” [USA] is today “the one dealing with problems.”

Oil prices slumped to unprecedented levels as the market suffered a crude saturation, amid a collapse in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

