Court finds no evidence of direct Hezbollah, Syrian involvement in Hariri assassination
The high-profile investigation into the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri has found no evidence of involvement from Hezbollah or Syrian leadership. FRANCE 24 correspondent Clovis Casali describes a tense atmosphere in Beirut in the lead-up to the much anticipated trial.
