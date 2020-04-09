Share
COVID-19: 6.6 million people in US file for unemployment

2 hours ago

Staggering new figures reveal the extent of the damage to the world’s biggest economy by the coronavirus shutdown.
In just one week – another 6.6 million people filed for unemployment benefits in the United States.
That means nearly 17 million Americans have lost their jobs in the past three weeks – that is about one in 10 workers.
