COVID-19: 6.6 million people in US file for unemployment

Staggering new figures reveal the extent of the damage to the world’s biggest economy by the coronavirus shutdown.

In just one week – another 6.6 million people filed for unemployment benefits in the United States.

That means nearly 17 million Americans have lost their jobs in the past three weeks – that is about one in 10 workers.

