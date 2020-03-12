Covid-19, A.I. and Big Data in healthcare and India’s electric vehicles: Watch on Business Line

Business Line looks at the impact of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data on the healthcare sector, how the Covid-19 coronavirus is causing ripples on the Chinese stock market and the way India has plugged into the electric vehicle market…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/27/covid-19-a-i-and-big-data-in-healthcare-and-india-s-electric-vehicles-watch-on-business-li

What are the top stories today? Click to watch: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSyY1udCyYqBeDOz400FlseNGNqReKkFd

euronews: the most watched news channel in Europe

Subscribe! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=euronews

euronews is available in 13 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

In English:

Website: http://www.euronews.com/news

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/euronews

Twitter: http://twitter.com/euronews

Google+: http://google.com/+euronews

VKontakte: http://vk.com/en.euronews #-