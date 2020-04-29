-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
COVID-19: A moment of silence for fallen front-line workers in UK
People across the United Kingdom have been paying tribute to health workers who have lost their lives to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Tuesday that 22,351 people died in England and Wales in the week ending April 17, a third of those deaths, in elderly care homes.
Meanwhile, In Europe, both France and Spain have announced how they plan to ease restrictions if they can keep a handle on new infections.
Al Jazeera’s Sonia Gallego reports from London.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#EuropeCoronavirus #UKcoronavirus #NHS