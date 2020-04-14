Covid-19 adds pressure on stretched water resources in Burkina Faso

The coronavirus epidemic has increased pressure on water resources in Burkina Faso. During March and April, the hottest months of the year, the country frequently experiences water shortages. In some communities, there is barely enough water to drink, let alone to follow the World Health Organization’s sanitary guidelines for preventing the disease spread.

