COVID-19 adds to DR Congo’s multiple health crises

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is fighting a war against disease on multiple fronts.

The healthcare system in one of the world’s poorest countries is struggling to treat cholera, measles, ebola – and now coronavirus.

Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Adow reports from Kinshasa.

