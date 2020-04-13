Share
COVID-19 adds to DR Congo’s multiple health crises

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is fighting a war against disease on multiple fronts.
The healthcare system in one of the world’s poorest countries is struggling to treat cholera, measles, ebola – and now coronavirus.
Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Adow reports from Kinshasa.

