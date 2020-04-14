Covid-19 & Africa: Macron’s call for debt relief

“Africa runs the risk of a higher mortality from the economic shock of Covid-19’s consequences than from the virus itself,” warns health economist Jean-Paul Moatti, professor emeritus at Aix-Marseille University. The president of the French Alliance for Environmental Research argues in favor of French president Emmanuel Macron’s suggestion of debt relief for the African continent… or at the very least a debt freeze.

