COVID-19: Africans ‘evicted’ from homes in China
City leaders in southern China are denying allegations of racism amid the coronavirus pandemic, insisting foreigners have not been discriminated against.
Africans living in Guangzhou say they are being kicked out of their homes and face harassment, as healthcare workers step up testing efforts for new imported infections.
The African Union, Nigeria, and Ghana are calling on the Chinese government to address concerns.
