COVID-19: Africans ‘evicted’ from homes in China

City leaders in southern China are denying allegations of racism amid the coronavirus pandemic, insisting foreigners have not been discriminated against.

Africans living in Guangzhou say they are being kicked out of their homes and face harassment, as healthcare workers step up testing efforts for new imported infections.

The African Union, Nigeria, and Ghana are calling on the Chinese government to address concerns.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeera #Coronavirus #Racism