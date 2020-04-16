Covid-19: Africans getting over aversion to face masks

After experiencing Ebola in 2014 & 2015, West Africans are showing resourcefulness in ramping up testing and improvising solutions where self-isolation is not possible says Professor Stanley Okolo, director general of the West African Health Organisation.

