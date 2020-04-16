-
Covid-19 and Africa: What response?
Africa’s seen pandemics before. But can experience make up for what the continent lacks in means in taking on Covid-19?
With lockdowns ordered or reinforced all over the continent, François Picard’s panel discusses the challenges of containing the spread of coronavirus, particularly in working class urban areas where strict confinement just simply isn’t realistic. With lockdown disrupting supply chains, many worry more about food scarcity than disease.
Donor nations at the G20 and IMF have agreed to debt freezes and plans for emergency funds. But it’s not nearly enough for the economic pain that’s already hitting the continent.
