Covid-19 at Number 10: “Floating moment” but not a power vacuum – Anne-Elisabeth Moutet

about 1 hour ago

It’s not just the prime minister who’s out of action inside Number 10. The list of top aides who’ve been sidelined because of #COVID19 runs long and yes, there was a lot of uncertainty for 48 hours, says The Daily Telegraph columnist Anne-Elisabeth Moutet. But she insists, there is no power vacuum at the top in the UK.
More with François Picard in #F24Debate…

