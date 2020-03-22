COVID-19: Australia implements nationwide lockdown

Australia is approaching a nationwide lockdown with drastic new measures brought in to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Multiple states have shut their borders and nonessential businesses across the nation are closing.

Al Jazeera’s Nicola Gage reports from the capital, Canberra.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus #Australia