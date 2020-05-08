Covid-19: Brazil becomes one of the worst hit countries as Bolsonaro pushes against lockdown measure

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Brazil’s Health Ministry has reported 9,888 more cases of coronavirus contraction and 610 deaths. With more than 100,000 reported cases today, Brazil is now one of the worst hit countries in the World. While many state governors have taken measures to contain the virus, including locking cities down, President Jair Bolsonaro argues that the measures risk doing more harm than the virus itself, warning of a possible economic collapse.

