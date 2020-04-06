Covid-19: British PM Boris Johnson hospitalised amid reactions to queen’s speech

IN THE PAPERS – Monday, April 6: British papers react to two big pieces of news: their leader’s hospitalisation with Covid-19 and a message from their monarch about the pandemic. Spain’s prime minister issues a plea published in nearly a dozen European papers calling for European solidarity in the face of the coronavirus. We also look at the gruesome situation in Ecuador, where families have been forced to store the bodies of loved ones or put them out in the street. Finally, how some priests are coping with empty churches as worshippers are forced to celebrate Holy Week from home.

