COVID-19: Canadians volunteer to help those in need

As the coronavirus crisis deepens in North America, many Canadians are coming together to help society’s most vulnerable.

Non-profit groups and volunteers have mobilised over the past few weeks, to get the goods and services to those who need it the most.

Al Jazeera’s David Mercer has more from Calgary, in western Canada.

