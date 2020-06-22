-
Back to school for millions in France as more Covid-19 restrictions lifted - 19 mins ago
-
ICC judges to hear appeal against acquittal of Ivory Coast’s Gbagbo - 24 mins ago
-
Georgia: Demonstrators gather outside parliament to mark anniversary of protests - 37 mins ago
-
COVID-19 cases in Latin America exceed 2 million - 39 mins ago
-
Yemen: UAE-backed separatists take control of Socotra - 2 hours ago
-
Reading attack: Minute’s silence to be held for victims – Top stories this morning – BBC - 2 hours ago
-
Serbia’s ruling party claims election win - 2 hours ago
-
Trump put personal over national interests: Bolton - 2 hours ago
-
Police in Paris and Nantes clash with attendees of annual Fête de la Musique - 4 hours ago
-
Climate council urges Macron to hold referendum on making destruction of nature a crime - 5 hours ago
COVID-19 cases in Latin America exceed 2 million
More than two million people across Latin America and the Caribbean are reported to have been infected with the coronavirus.
Bolivia has reported more than 23,000 infections and 740 deaths. Its health ministry has suffered a corruption scandal as the health system is at breaking point, with some patients dying in the street because hospitals were full.
Measures to tackle the pandemic have varied across the region, with differing degrees of success in containing it.
Al Jazeera’s Daniel Schweimler reports from Buenos Aires.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Coronavirus #Covid19 #LatinAmerica