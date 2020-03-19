COVID-19 cases surge across Europe: WHO wants more testing

As the number of recorded coronavirus cases globally soars past 20,000, the World Health Organization has announced the first trial of a vaccine is under way.

In Europe many countries have imposed severe measures to curb the movement of their citizens.

But there is one notable exception.

Al Jazeera’s Nadim Baba reports on the situation across Europe.

