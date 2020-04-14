COVID-19: China approves testing of three experimental vaccines

Health authorities in Beijing have approved three experimental vaccines for testing on humans.

But experts say there are dangers in rushing ahead with any potential solutions.

Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #China #Coronavirus