Covid-19 & China: WHO was more independent voice during SARS outbreak – Pierre Haski

Better in that out, argues France Inter international affairs columnist Pierre Haski. In The France 24 Debate, Haski condemns Donald Trump’s decision to quit the World Health Organization. Still, the U.N. health body can do more to call out member states, he says pointing to his own experience as Beijing correspondent during the 2003 SARS outbreak.

#F24Debate #Trump #WHO

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

https://f24.my/YTliveEN

…

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en