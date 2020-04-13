Covid-19: Confinement an opportunity for humanity to rethink its priorities

“The virus is a metaphor for uncertainty,” says Columbia University sociology and philosophy professor Raphael Liogier. He tells The France 24 Debate how the anxiety triggered by #confinement can be an opportunity for humanity to rethink its priorities. That includes redressing longstanding inequalities, adds Durham University’s Anna Rowlands.

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

https://f24.my/YTliveEN

…

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en