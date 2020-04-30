Covid-19 & contact tracing: “France needs to seriously ramp up testing first”

With Germany now taking a different approach to #France on tracking apps, German Member of Parliament Anke Domscheit-Berg calls out the French for what she sees as an overly-centralized approach. The Die Linke MP wonders aloud why there has been four times more #COVID19 testing so far in Germany than in France.

Domscheit-Berg also tells #F24Debate why #TrackingApp can only work on voluntary basis…

