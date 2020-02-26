COVID-19 coronavirus postpones Ireland-Italy rugby but Lyon-Juventus football goes ahead

The Lyon-Juventus Champions League match is going ahead despite local concerns about the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.â€¦

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/26/six-nations-rugby-in-spotlight-as-coronavirus-threatens-sports-fixtures

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live