COVID-19 coronavirus spreads to Africa as Egypt confirms first case

Africa’s first coronavirus case was announced by Egypt’s Ministry of Health which said the patient was a foreign national who had not shown symptoms.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/12/watch-live-who-gives-update-on-covid-19-coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live