COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine could cost hundreds of millions of dollars and take months — WHO

Governments and drug giants must begin expensive and risky work on vaccines against the COVID-19 coronavirus, the World Health Organisation says.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/12/watch-live-who-gives-update-on-covid-19-coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live