COVID-19 coronavrius: Tourist speaks to Euronews about life under lockdown at Tenerife hotel

Harriet spoke to us from a Tenerife hotel on lockdown after a guest tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/25/covid-19-spanish-hotel-on-lockdown-as-virus-confirmed

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live