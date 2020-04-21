COVID-19: Countries across Asia tighten measures

Stricter measures have been imposed across Asia to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Singapore and Hong Kong have extended travel and business restrictions.

Mass migration has been banned in Indonesia ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

Al Jazeera’s Divya Gopalan has more from Hong Kong.

