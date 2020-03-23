Share
0 0 0 0

COVID-19 crisis: Asian countries boost restrictions

55 mins ago

While new infections are decreasing in some Asian countries, there is no sign of a slowdown in most of the region.
Governments across the continent are responding with tighter restrictions.
New closures and travel bans could last for six months.
Al Jazeera’s Scott Heidler reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus

Leave a Comment