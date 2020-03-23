COVID-19 crisis: Asian countries boost restrictions

While new infections are decreasing in some Asian countries, there is no sign of a slowdown in most of the region.

Governments across the continent are responding with tighter restrictions.

New closures and travel bans could last for six months.

Al Jazeera’s Scott Heidler reports.

