COVID-19 crisis curbs oil demand: Nigeria braces for further cuts

Africa’s largest oil producer Nigeria relies heavily on oil revenue for its economy but the huge surplus in global supply is causing further damage.

Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris reports from the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

