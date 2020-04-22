Share
COVID-19 crisis forces Nigeria’s wealthy to use local hospitals

2 hours ago

The coronavirus global pandemic is driving Nigeria’s rich and powerful to local hospitals they have been avoiding for years.
Doctors are reporting a sharp increase in the number of government officials and business leaders seeking treatment.
Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris has more from the capital Abuja.

