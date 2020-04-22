COVID-19 crisis forces Nigeria’s wealthy to use local hospitals

The coronavirus global pandemic is driving Nigeria’s rich and powerful to local hospitals they have been avoiding for years.

Doctors are reporting a sharp increase in the number of government officials and business leaders seeking treatment.

Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris has more from the capital Abuja.

