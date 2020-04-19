COVID-19 crisis fuels Gaza farmers’ economic woes

Gaza appears to have kept the new coronavirus under control, confirming just 12 cases so far.

But it has put an extra strain on the economy which was already struggling because of the strict blockade by Israel. And as Al Jazeera’s Harry Fawcett reports, farmers there are becoming desperate.

