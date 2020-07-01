Covid-19 crisis: ‘South Europe not as resilient as northern economies’

“This shock was a sanitary shock, it could have been a migration shock, it could have been a financial shock. There is a big probability that in the other decade we will have other kinds of shock and every single time investors see that south of Europe is not as resilient as the northern economies.”

Anne-Laure Delatte, deputy director, CEPII Institute

Watch the full show: http://f24.my/6dXQ.T

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

https://f24.my/YTliveEN

…

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en