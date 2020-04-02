COVID-19 death toll mounts in Ecuador

Hospitals and morgues in Ecuador are feeling the strain of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many are filled to capacity.

So far, 98 people have died and more than 2,700 are infected.

And relatives say they are waiting for the bodies of the deceased to be collected.

Al Jazeera’s John Holman reports.

