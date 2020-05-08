COVID-19 destroys US livelihoods

Coronavirus is not only taking a toll on health, but also livelihoods.

More than 30 million people have filed for unemployment relief in the United States since March.

Behind every one of those grim unemployment statistics is a story of personal loss.

Al Jazeera’s John Hendren spoke with a woman from Chicago who was working two jobs to make ends meet until the pandemic struck.

