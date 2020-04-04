COVID-19: Ecuador struggles to bury the dead as bodies pile up

Ecuador is preparing to create a “camp for the dead” as it struggles with one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Latin America.

More than 3,000 people are reported to have been infected, and 145 people have died.

Hospitals and morgues are at a breaking point in the largest city.

Al Jazeera’s John Holman reports.

