COVID-19 effect: US service sector among hardest hit by lockdown

Unemployment in the United States grows at an alarming rate and there have been significant job losses in the service industry.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Coronavirus #UScoronavirus #USunemployment